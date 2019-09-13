BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best cafes in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Water For Chocolate
Topping the list is Water for Chocolate. Located at 1841 E. Lombard St. in Upper Fells Point, this casual spot — which serves coffee, tea and Southern comfort food for brunch, lunch and dinner — is the highest-rated cafe in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 770 reviews on Yelp.
2. Blue Moon Too
Next up is Federal Hill’s Blue Moon Too, located at 1024 Light St. Yelpers give the cafe and daytime spot 4.5 stars out of 354 reviews.
3. Terra Cafe
Terra Cafe in Barclay is another go-to, with four stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 101 E. 25th St. to see for yourself.
4. Dooby’s
Over in Mount Vernon, check out Dooby’s, which has earned four stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean-inspired cafe at 802 N. Charles St.
5. Artifact Coffee
Last but not least, there’s Artifact Coffee, a Hampden favorite with four stars out of 482 reviews. Stop by 1500 Union Ave., Suite 114, to hit up the coffee shop next time you’re in the mood.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.