BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott announced he is running for mayor in Baltimore Friday.
On Thursday night, Scott released a video on Twitter, which tells his story of growing up in Baltimore.
“As I travel to Baltimore neighborhoods, I am constantly asked about the future of our city and who will help lead it to become a great American city. The people of Baltimore are proud and resilient, however, they’re looking for transformational leaders to change the trajectory of the city we love,” he tweeted along with a video.
Scott, who grew up in Park Heights, said he’s going to focus on gun violence.
“If you want it to change, you’re going to have to change it yourself,” Scott said, quoting his mother.
He speaks about the friends he’s lost.
