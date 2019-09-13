  • WJZ 13On Air

DETROIT, Md. (WJZ) — The Orioles rebounded Friday to earn their 48th victory of the season with a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Right-hander Aaron Brooks threw 5.1 innings for the Orioles. He allowed just two runs on seven hits to pick up his fifth victory of the season.

Trey Mancini produced at the plate for the Orioles. The team’s slugger drove in three runs and registered two hits in the win.

The Orioles will continue their four-game series with the Tigers on Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

