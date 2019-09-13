BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will postpone two season-opening concerts as the musicians continue to strike while they wait to agree on their new contracts.
The free concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Meyerhoff was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 21. The concert is expected to feature music by Mozart, Brahms and Mahler, as well as movements from Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
This concert is free and open to the public, and seats are first-come, first-served.
The Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back concert on Sept. 19 at the The Music Center at Strathmore and the concerts on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Meyerhoff were also postponed to a 2020 date to be announced.
The ticket office will be in touch with those patrons who currently hold tickets for the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – In Concert performances once the new dates are confirmed.
