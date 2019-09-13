Comments
LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of an SUV that hit and killed a woman and her granddaughter has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Callie Schwarzman, 22, was indicted last year for the July incident.
Prosecutors say that Schwarzman was under the influence when she ran down 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis along Girdwood Road in Timonium.
Schwarzman’s lawyers have asked for three years in prison. A judge will make a decision in December.
