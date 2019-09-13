  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital One Arena, Local TV, NHL, Talkers, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — If you’re headed to a Capitals, Hoyas, or Wizards game this season, listen up!

Just before the next season, Capital One Arena is making some changes- and it might affect what you bring with you to games.

Fans can no longer bring backpacks of any size inside the arena.

Diaper bags — if you’re with a small child — are allowed. So are medical bags.

The arena is also adding a “No Bag-Express Lines” at the F Street entrance, making it a little quicker for fans to get inside the building.

Comments