WASHINGTON (WJZ) — If you’re headed to a Capitals, Hoyas, or Wizards game this season, listen up!
Just before the next season, Capital One Arena is making some changes- and it might affect what you bring with you to games.
Fans can no longer bring backpacks of any size inside the arena.
Diaper bags — if you’re with a small child — are allowed. So are medical bags.
The arena is also adding a “No Bag-Express Lines” at the F Street entrance, making it a little quicker for fans to get inside the building.
