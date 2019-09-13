Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a collision Friday morning.
Officials said around 4:50 a.m, two deputies in a patrol vehicle were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 exit in Frederick. Another vehicle traveling westbound failed to yield the right of way causing them to collide.
The two deputies were sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was also sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.
If anyone has information on this collision, please call, Sgt. Ruppenthal at 301-600-1046.
