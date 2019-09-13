Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bennett's Curse, discount tickets, Friday the 13th, Halloween, haunted attractions, Local TV, Talkers


Baltimore, Md. (WJZ) — Bennett’s Curse Haunted House is offering a ticket discount for opening weekend, September 27 and September 28.

Officials said guest can engage in various haunted attractions such as Inferno in 3D, Underworld, Ravenbrook Asylum, and Legends of Halloween.

The haunt includes interactive experiences that vary seasonally at Eastpoint Mall.

Officials said to use promo code FRIDAY13 to get the discount available on The General Admission Ticket before midnight.

For more information on tickets and attractions, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

