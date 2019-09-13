Comments
Baltimore, Md. (WJZ) — Bennett’s Curse Haunted House is offering a ticket discount for opening weekend, September 27 and September 28.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Baltimore, Md. (WJZ) — Bennett’s Curse Haunted House is offering a ticket discount for opening weekend, September 27 and September 28.
Officials said guest can engage in various haunted attractions such as Inferno in 3D, Underworld, Ravenbrook Asylum, and Legends of Halloween.
The haunt includes interactive experiences that vary seasonally at Eastpoint Mall.
🎃🔥 FLASH SALE-$13 TICKETS🔥🎃
Use Discount Code: FRIDAY13 https://t.co/UxF59n4pzg
Bennett’s Curse Haunted House is Opening Friday Sept 27th. Friday the 13th Special General Admission Tickets ONLY… https://t.co/2pr0Z3rcO8
— Bennett's Curse Haunted House Maryland (@bennettscurse) September 13, 2019
Officials said to use promo code FRIDAY13 to get the discount available on The General Admission Ticket before midnight.
For more information on tickets and attractions, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.