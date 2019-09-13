Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fell’s Point home featured in the classic romantic comedy “Sleepless in Seattle” is on sale for $575.000.
The exterior of the building at 904 S. Broadway Street was used as actress Meg Ryan’s home in the movie when she played the character Annie.
The 1,995-square-foot building is located in the heart of Fell’s Point, near the Broadway Pier. It has a rooftop deck with harbor views. The building is currently being used as an office space, but could be converted back to a residential home if permitted through the city.
There are three floors, each with a restroom, a kitchen and a working fireplace.
You can find more information about the building on the flyer provided by Blue & Obrecht Realty.
