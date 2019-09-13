Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man entered an Alford plea Friday to three counts each of second-degree assault and knowingly transferring HIV to three women.
An Alford plea means that a person maintains their innocence but acknowledges state prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them.
The Frederick Police Department began an investigation into Rudolph Jericho Smith, 37, during the summer of 2017 when separate women disclosed their belief that he had infected them with HIV.
After an investigation, it was eventually established that Smith was aware that he was HIV-positive, but continued to have unprotected sex with women without informing them of his status.
Smith will appear in court for a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.
