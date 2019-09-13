FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating after threats allegedly circulated on social media in regard to the Great Frederick Fair and In The Streets.
Police say that at this time, there is no reason to believe that the threats are credible.
The Frederick Police Department has been made aware of threats circulating on social media regarding the Great Frederick Fair and In The Streets. Please know that we take all threats of violence seriously and are working with our law enforcement partners to investigate. 1/2
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 14, 2019
2/2- At this time, there is no reason to believe that the threats are credible, but we are investigating them. If you have any information, please contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office 301-600-1046.
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 14, 2019
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Frederick Police immediately.
