FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating after threats allegedly circulated on social media in regard to the Great Frederick Fair and In The Streets.

Police say that at this time, there is no reason to believe that the threats are credible.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Frederick Police immediately.

