BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man in Prince George’s County for having a loaded gun in his trunk Friday morning.

Officials said the 38-year-old suspect, Musbau Babalola, of Springdale, Maryland, was driving in Prince George’s County around 9 a.m. when troopers stopped him for an initial seatbelt violation and using a cellphone while driving.

Babalola told officers a loaded gun was in the trunk of his car, but he did not have the license to carry in Maryland.

A loaded Remington RP9 9mm handgun and false dealer registration plates were found in the trunk, police said.

Maryland State Police arrested Babalola on charges of illegally transporting a loaded gun in the trunk of his car and counterfeit dealer registration plates.

Officials said Babalola was transported to Prince George’s County Department of Corrections where he will go before a district court commissioner.

For the full release, click here.

