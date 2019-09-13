Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More traffic woes are expected Friday in Baltimore as Vice President Mike Pence will be in town.
Pence will be addressing the attendees at the Republican retreat in Harbor East.
Heavy traffic is expected downtown starting at 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Some temporary closures are expected and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.
Commuters are strongly encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation on Friday as they plan to travel through the downtown corridor. Mass transit including MDOT MTA buses, Light Rail, the Metro Subway System and the Charm City Circulator are great ways to access the downtown area.
