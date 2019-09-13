ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The new “Sea, Sun, and Space” exhibit at the Naval Academy Museum features the navy’s usage of tech in the space environment.
Officials said the U.S. Navy used different models of satellites for scouting, observing weather and solar patterns, communications, and navigation.
“It is important for students and visitors to learn about the role the Naval Research Laboratory has played in understanding the environments in which the Navy operates, as well as the impacts our operations have on those environments,” said USNA Museum Director Claude Berube.
The new exhibit showcases how these satellites have enabled society to have a better understanding of the space environment.
“We wanted to emphasize to midshipmen that every major at USNA and every job in the fleet is influenced by satellites and NRL’s work in one way or another, ” said USNA Museum Senior Curator Tracie Logan.
Officials said the exhibit can be located in the Cheevers Gallery on the first floor of the USNA museum in Preble Hall. The exhibit is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
