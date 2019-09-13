BALTIMORE (WJZ) – And just like that, Week 2 of the NFL Regular Season is upon us.

The Ravens are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore is coming off of a historic beatdown of the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Sunday’s game against Arizona is filled with solid matchups and will feature the much-anticipated homecoming of Terrell Suggs.

Here’s what to watch for Week 2 in the Ravens’ home opener against the Cardinals.

The Return of T-Sizzle

That’s right… after signing with Arizona as a free agent this offseason, Suggs is already returning to the place where he made a name for himself… M&T Bank Stadium. The seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion racked up 854 tackles, 132.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles and seven interceptions during his 16-year career in Charm City.

In his first game in his home state of Arizona, Suggs had five tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in the Cardinals’ 27-27 deadlock with the Detroit Lions.

Suggs proved Week 1 that there is still a little bit of fuel left in his gas tank.

With the hype surrounding his return to Baltimore, Suggs is a player that the Ravens will have to account for in their game plan this week.

Kyler Murray Under Center

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray fared well in his first NFL start for the Cardinals. Murray threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Murray, however, threw the ball 54 times, something that the Cardinals are not likely to do again on the road against a strong Baltimore secondary. Look for the Cardinals to feed running back David Johnson the ball to take some of the pressure off of Murray in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson, Sustainable Pace?

Obviously, it is unlikely for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to put up the numbers he did Week 1 against the Dolphins. What is important to watch, however, is Jackson’s mechanics and touch.

Against the Dolphins, Jackson appeared to have a much more consistent throwing motion and better mechanics. He also put good touch on the passes he threw.

Against the Dolphins, Jackson ran the ball just three times… Yes, you read that correctly. Against the Dolphins, Jackson ran the ball just THREE times. Jackson has made it clear that he does not want to be viewed as a running back, and in Week 1, he made a loud statement in favor of his passing abilities.

Injuries

Jimmy Smith will not play Sunday after he injured his right knee in the season opener against Miami.