BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Purple Friday and that means we’re getting closer to gameday.

The Ravens open at home Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, but first, they’re in the community for a rally.

The Ravens teamed up with 98 Rock Baltimore to put on that rally for fans.

Live music, Poe and the Ravens Cheerleaders spread cheer before game-time Sunday.

“We got a lot of love and support here as you can see, and you have no idea,” Sorcec Dieniro, a Ravens fan, said. “Wait until Sunday when there’s 70,000 in that stadium.”

Special guest and former Ravens kicker Matt Stover signed autographs and took pictures with the fans. The day before the game is all too familiar for the former pro.

“Baltimore has been a great place,” Stover said. “The community has been great, my church, my friends, the people I connected with over the years. We just couldn’t leave.”

As Sunday fastly approaches, Ravens fans are expecting a win.

“28-10. I think we’ll be awesome. I think we’ll win the Super Bowl,” a fan said.

Fans were able to win prizes like a signed Tony Jefferson football and earn a Bluetooth Ravens speaker.

“We wanted to bring some of the energy and some of the excitement downtown – a little closer to M&T bank stadium, showcase our spotlight shop which has been open since June 6, and have a little bit of fun with the citizens of Baltimore on Pratt Street,” M&T Bank Regional President Augie Chiasera said.

Kickoff against Arizona is slated for 1 p.m.