LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County arrested two men for allegedly forcing a woman to engage in prostitution.
Saeed Ebrahimnejad, 35, and Benjamin Wagner, 44, were charged with human trafficking, rape, assault and drug possession.
The investigation began last week when detectives found an advertisement for prostitution on a website.
That led them to a hotel room in Linthicum, where they found a woman who told them the suspects were holding her against her will and forcing her to engage in sex for money.
