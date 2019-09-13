  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Central Library, Local TV, Pratt Free Library, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pratt Free Library will host a grand re-opening of its Central Library location Saturday with a block party.

The events begin at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Street stage. The library will also be open at 12:15 p.m. so people can visit the library to see the $115 million restoration.

Pratt Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America

Families and visitors can enjoy music, author talks and food trucks from noon to 4 p.m.

READ: Schedule of Events

 

 

 

Comments