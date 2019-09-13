Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pratt Free Library will host a grand re-opening of its Central Library location Saturday with a block party.
The events begin at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Street stage. The library will also be open at 12:15 p.m. so people can visit the library to see the $115 million restoration.
Families and visitors can enjoy music, author talks and food trucks from noon to 4 p.m.
