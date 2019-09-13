VIENNA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a Dorchester County man in connection with a 2001 cold case involving the murder of a correctional officer.
The Maryland State Apprehension Team arrested John Ingersoll, 46, of East New Market, Maryland. He is charged with first and second-degree murder and related offenses.
The Grand Jury of Dorchester County handed down an indictment Friday, charging Ingersoll for the 2001 murder after the Office of the State’s Attorney for Dorchester County presented the case.
Ingersoll is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending trial.
The deceased, Gregory Collins, 31, of Vienna, Maryland, was a three-year veteran of the Division of Correction and a member of the Maryland National Guard.
Collins was shot and killed while traveling toward his hime after working his shift at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County on Monday, June 4, 2001.
