BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens and Maryland Terps wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL Friday.

“Dear Football, Thank you for showing me how to be a man,” Smith tweeted.

"For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision"

In the video, Smith said he knew this day would come.

“For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision,” he tweeted, when sharing the video.

“You and I both know the game for me wouldn’t last forever,” he said.

The 30-year-old Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the 2nd round of the 2011 draft and played four seasons with the team with his best season coming in 2013. He caught 65 passes for over 1,100 yards and four touchdowns that year, setting career high marks for receptions and yards. He played an integral role on the franchise’s Super Bowl winning team the following season when he hauled in 11 touchdowns which led the team.

After leaving Baltimore, Smith spent two years in San Francisco before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 where he won another Super Bowl ring. Smith played last season in Carolina but struggled with injuries throughout the year which seemed to play a part in his final decision.

“I’m blessed to be able to walk away from this game with most of my health, a clear mind and a grateful heart. I can’t wait to begin my next phase of my life, where my heart is and never left, Baltimore,” Smith said.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Smith played three seasons for the Maryland Terrapins from 2008-2010, compiling over 2,200 yards receiving and 2,900 yards on kick returns in that span. He ranks 11th on the NCAA’s all-time leaderboard for most kickoff return yards in a career.

In addition to his work on the football field, Smith has made an impact on the city of Baltimore off of it through his Torrey Smith Family Fund which was active in the community in providing meals, gifts and educational opportunities for underprivileged children. The eight year NFL veteran retires having compiled over 300 receptions, 5,000 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in his career.

