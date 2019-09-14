BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to uncover all that Frankford has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hair braiding salon to a seafood restaurant.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Frankford, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Purity’s African Braiding
Topping the list is hairstylist spot Purity’s African Braiding, which offers hair extensions and more. Located at 4919 Belair Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. Purity’s African Braiding offers box braiding, tree braiding and more.
2. Asian Taste
Next up is Chinese spot Asian Taste, situated at 5441 Belair Road With four stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. On the menu, look for shrimp egg rolls, orange chicken, beef with broccoli and more.
3. Woodlea Bakery
Bakery Woodlea Bakery – Baltimore, which offers custom cakes and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4905 Belair Road, four stars out of 47 reviews. Woodlea Bakery – Baltimore serves up strawberry shortcake, marshmallow doughnuts, cupcakes and more.
4. Mackey’s Crab House
Mackey’s Crab House, a spot to score seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4203 Sanner Ave. to see for yourself. Menu offerings include homemade crab soup, steamed mussels, fried shrimp and more.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
