BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead Friday in east Baltimore.
A Baltimore Police Officer in the area of North Avenue and Collington Avenue when he heard the sound of gunfire.
The officer responded to the 1700 block of N. Collington Avenue where he found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died Saturday morning.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
