Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christopher Clanton Sr. – who officials say escaped police custody after being taken to an area hospital for a checkup – is a former actor from the popular show The Wire.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christopher Clanton Sr. – who officials say escaped police custody after being taken to an area hospital for a checkup – is a former actor from the popular show The Wire.
Clanton played the role of Savino Bratton on The Wire.
He was arrested on Sept. 12, 2019, in the northeast district for violating a protective order.
Baltimore Police Searching For Escaped Inmate From Good Samaritan Hospital
Before being transported to Central Booking, he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.
Clanton escaped from the hospital Friday. He is 6’0″ and weighs 165 lbs. He is also known to frequent the Harford Road corridor.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Clanton’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
You must log in to post a comment.