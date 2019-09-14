WESTOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating after the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.
Alexander Denver Christopher, 32, was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Prince Anne, Maryland.
On Friday around midnight, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit received a call from the Eastern Correctional Institution in reference to an inmate death.
Investigators told State Police two men were taken to Penisula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, one of which was Christopher, who was pronounced dead by medical staff at the hospital.
State Police Homicide Unit investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
