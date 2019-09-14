WORTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Kent County.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Maryland State Police at the Centreville Barrack were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Lambs Meadow Road in Worton, for the report of a home invasion.
The victim told police she was alone in the residence when the suspect entered her home and attacked her and demanded money. The suspect secured the victim while he allegedly ransacked a portion of the residence and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown for medical treatment and was later discharged.
The suspect is described as an African American male with a thin mustache and slim build. Police believe the suspect to be about 20-years-old.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.
