BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the Ravens’ home opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals there will be plenty of things to look forward to aside from football!
There will be a familiar design at midfield. The team’s iconic shield logo has been painted at the 50-yard line. The midfield shield has not been seen at M&T Bank Stadium since 2015.
There will also be some familiar faces at Sunday’s game.
Former defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will serve as the Ravens Legend of the Game.
Boxing Champion Gervonota “Tank” Davis, the University of Maryland National Champion Women’s Lacrosse Team and Major General Linda Singh of the Maryland Army National Guard will also be recognized at the game.
Fans in attendance will also receive a Ravens flag!
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
