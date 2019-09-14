Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We Are Baltimore. That was the message from dozens of city residents Saturday demonstrating their support for the city in the face of recent attacks by President Donald Trump.
The demonstrations come as the annual Congressional Republicans’ retreat wrapped up downtown.
The We Are Baltimore rally highlighted Baltimore’s strengths and diversity while calling for meaningful change to address its challenges.
Leaders from local organizations like CAIR and the NAACP of Baltimore spoke at the We Are Baltimore rally.
