BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after more than 30 vehicles were broken into across Baltimore overnight.
At least 14 vehicles were broken into between the 3700 and 3800 blocks of Parkview Avenue that had shattered windows and had been ransacked.
There were an additional 17 vehicles in the 5200 and 5300 blocks of Peerless Avenue, and two more on Rogers Avenue with the same damage and ransacking.
Officers are working to locate video footage with hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects.
