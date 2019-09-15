OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A beached whale that was found on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, Sunday morning has died.
Bill Fuhrer, with local radio station WOCM, live-streamed a rescue attempt.
The whale was found along the north side of Ocean City, near the High Point North around 114th Street. Ocean City Today reported the whale was found around 6:30 a.m.
The Marine Animal Rescue team from the National Aquarium in Baltimore was called to help with the whale. The rescuers arrived just before 11 a.m.
At about 1:30 p.m. officials of the Marine Animal Rescue team from the National Aquarium in Baltimore determined that the whale had died.
A spokesperson for the National Aquarium released a statement in regard to the beached whale that died.
“Aquarium veterinarians on scene have determined the juvenile sperm whale has died. Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will now take the lead, in cooperation with the Ocean City Police Department, in safely removing the animal from the beach. DNR will lead a team in performing a necropsy, an animal autopsy, to attempt to learn more about this animal and why it stranded.”
The National Aquarium said that when you see an animal in distress the best thing you can do is give it space and immediately contact a trained wildlife first responder.
