OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A beached whale was found on the beach in Ocean City Sunday morning.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol confirmed the information to WJZ.
Bill Fuhrer, with local radio station WOCM, live streamed the rescue of the beached whale.
The whale was found along the north side of Ocean City, near the High Point North around 114th Street. Ocean City Today reports the whale was found around 6:30 a.m.
The Marine Animal Rescue team from the National Aquarium in Baltimore was called to help with the whale. The rescuers arrived just before 11 a.m.
Officials believe the whale is still alive.
An official with the city said rescuers from the National Aquarium will investigate to determine why the whale came ashore. If the whale cannot be rescued, they will have to remove it from the beach.
“Aquarium experts on are scene and believe this to be a juvenile sperm whale,” The National Aquarium reported in a statement at 12 p.m. “It appears to be extremely underweight. We are working with Ocean City Police and the Town of Ocean City to manage the scene and determine the proper path forward for this animal.”
The National Aquarium in Baltimore asks for members of the public on the beach to “give the whale space and allow for our experts to properly assess the animal’s condition.”
