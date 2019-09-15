  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans got a surprise at Sunday’s tailgate.

Hall of Famer and former Ravens safety Ed Reed showed up to the pregame event outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

Reed helped lead the Ravens and their defense to a Super Bowl Championship in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He was just inducted to into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

