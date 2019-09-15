Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens suffered yet another injury to their secondary in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Safety Brynden Trawick hurt his left arm while on a punt return late in the game.
Just last week, cornerback Jimmy Smith sprained his MCL after a collision.
There is no word on the extent of Trawick’s injury.
