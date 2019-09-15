  • WJZ 13On Air

NEW YORK (WJZ) — Ric Ocasek, the lead singer and songwriter with the rock and roll group The Cars, has died at the age of 75.

CBS News New York reports that Ocasek was found dead Sunday in a Manhattan apartment.

The Cars’ hits in the 1970s and 1980s included Just What I Needed, Shake It Up, and Drive.

Ocasek was born in Baltimore in 1949.

