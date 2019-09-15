Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are all business in their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium.
During an early timeout in the first quarter of the ballgame, former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs hung out around the team’s huddle.
Suggs extended his hand to Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for a handshake. Brown, however, left Suggs hanging, without a handshake.
The Ravens lead the Cardinals 7-3.
