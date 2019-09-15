  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:arizona cardinals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL, Orlando Brown Jr., Talkers, Terrell Suggs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are all business in their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium.

During an early timeout in the first quarter of the ballgame, former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs hung out around the team’s huddle.

Suggs extended his hand to Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for a handshake. Brown, however, left Suggs hanging, without a handshake.

The Ravens lead the Cardinals 7-3.

Comments