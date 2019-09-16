Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing woman, Pikesville, Talkers

PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning and may need medications for a cognitive disorder.

Kathleen Bond, from Jameson Lane in Pikesville, left home unannounced Sunday morning, and police said she can become confused without her medication.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

She is 5’9, 190 lbs and police do not know what she was wearing or where she intended to go.

Call Precinct 4 at 410-887-1279 or 911 if you have any information or have seen her, police say.

Comments