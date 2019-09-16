Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning and may need medications for a cognitive disorder.
Kathleen Bond, from Jameson Lane in Pikesville, left home unannounced Sunday morning, and police said she can become confused without her medication.
She is 5’9, 190 lbs and police do not know what she was wearing or where she intended to go.
Call Precinct 4 at 410-887-1279 or 911 if you have any information or have seen her, police say.
