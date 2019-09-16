Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Reisterstown Road on Sunday night that killed a 75-year-old woman.
Police responded at around 8:07 p.m. after the woman tried to cross Reisterstown Road north of Sherwood Avenue and was struck by a 2007 Hyundai Entourage traveling northbound on Reisterstown Road.
Evalyn Tiana Krongard, 75, of the 2700 block of Hunters Gate Terrace, 20904, was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle remained at the scene, and the driver and one passenger were not injured.
