Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A necropsy, or animal autopsy, is underway Monday after a whale washed ashore in Ocean City near 114th Street over the weekend.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A necropsy, or animal autopsy, is underway Monday after a whale washed ashore in Ocean City near 114th Street over the weekend.
The juvenile sperm whale was found along the north side of Ocean City, near the High Point North around 114th Street around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
Beached Sperm Whale Found In Ocean City, Maryland, Dies
Veterinarians from the National Aquarium’s Marine Animal Rescue arrived around 11 a.m. to attempt a rescue, however by 1:30 p.m. the whale died.
People tried to rescue the whale themselves, but experts at the National Aquarium say if you see an animal in distress the best thing you can do is give it space and immediately contact a trained wildlife first responder.
Jeff Seidenspinner with The Drone OC captured the attempted rescue via his drone.
You must log in to post a comment.