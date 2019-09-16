BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release in a sex trafficking conspiracy, the justice department said.
Charles Mario Brown, Sr., 48, reportedly admitted to operating a prostitution business in the Baltimore area involving a 16-year-old girl and at least four women.
According to a plea agreement, Brown and another person met the 16-year-old runaway and offered her food and a place to stay in exchange for money she earned through prostitution.
Brown and his co-conspirator were arrested in December 2016 after an undercover detective in Harford County called them on a phone belonging to a man who died from a heroin overdose in the presence of one of the adult sex workers.
The detective reportedly called to arrange a sex date and to buy heroin, and when Brown showed up, he was arrested.
