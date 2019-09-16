BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is wanted for the quadruple shooting of three women and one man in Baltimore in late August that killed one of the women, police say.
Keith Wilkenson of the 2400 block of Calverton Heights should be considered armed and dangerous, they added.
The shooting on August 30 in the 1600 block of East 29th Street killed one of the women, 51-year-old Karen Lovings.
A citizen flagged down a patrol officer at around 3:13 a.m. and officers responded to the residence, where they found Lovings dead at the scene and two other victims with gunshot wounds- a 23-year-old man and a woman who hasn’t been identified.
Both of them were taken to local hospitals, and shortly after police responded a 22-year-old woman who lived at the home walked into an area hospital to treat her gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives took control and learned that officers had been at the location at 11:40 p.m. on August 29 responding to a dispute.
Anyone with information to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Keith Wilkenson is asked to contact WATF detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911.
