BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed an executive order Friday that the City said will ensure transparency in police-involved litigation.
The order, which went into effect Friday, bars gag orders in police settlements.
The order states that its the policy of the Mayor and City Council that “unreasonable constraints on free speech rights” are against the best interests of the City and its residents, and will not help restore trust between the community, the police or public servants.
“I believe that people who bring a claim forward against the City, and receive a settlement should absolutely be able to speak their truth,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “I signed the Executive Order as affirmation that Baltimore will never again restrict anyone from speaking openly about their experiences with their government. This is a basic right that should never be limited.”
The City added that “unreasonable constraints” will not be employed in the Release and Settlement Agreements executed in the settlement of litigation against the City, its departments, agencies, commissions, officials and employees.
Mayor Young and City Solicitor Andre Davis met with the ACLU of Maryland and Ms. Tawanda Jones, a local civil rights activist, whose brother died in police custody in 2013.
Young pledged his support for freedom of speech and promised to issue the executive order, which took effect Friday and will apply retroactively to people who have settled claims against the City in the past.
Solicitor Davis said the order is a step in the right direction toward transparency and restoring trust between the community and the Baltimore Police Department.
You must log in to post a comment.