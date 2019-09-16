BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s victory Monday in Baltimore after the Ravens won over Arizona on Sunday.

And now, they’re teaching kids how to win with a valuable lesson: how 60 minutes a day could change a child’s future for good.

The Ravens and the NFL hosted their third annual PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic to fight childhood obesity.

It’s why players like Nick Boyle, Patrick Onwuasor, Chris Wormley and others are participating in the campaign with Special Olympics Maryland.

“With the Special Olympics, the relationships I build with everyone here and the best part about it is when you come back to the event, everyone recognizes you and remembers you and you remember them so that relationship you have with them is something special,” Boyle said.

The program is designed to encourage kids to be active for at least 60 minutes a day to fight childhood obesity- which affects more than three million children in the U.S.

The CDC claims cases have more than tripled since the 1970s.

“I mean, hey man it’s great here! I mean come on we play with the Ravens guys. It’s amazing for me,” said Michael Jacoby, a participant.

This is just one of the many events the Ravens participate in to support their mission as over 75 athletes go through football drills in the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

“Our organization is filled with players, staff members, everyone across the board. It’s very important for them to be in the community so we do everything we can. It’s very different every week but we do what we can with what we have,” said Keenan Harrell with the Ravens community relations team.

The Ravens PLAY 60 reaches nearly 145,000 youth throughout Baltimore with a positive message on the field and off, they continue to show why Charm City is so proud.

Every year, the team hosts Special Olympics athletes during games, practices, and supports the annual Polar Plunge.