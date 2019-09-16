Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Spirits Company and W.C. Harlan are teaming up to raise funds for Bahamas relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the islands.
They will partner for an event on Wednesday that will include a special cocktail menu featuring Baltimore Spirits Company products and all the proceeds will be donated to the International Medical Corps’ coordinated relief to help the islands.
Baltimore Spirit Company will donate products for the cocktail list- including their Shot Tower Gin and Baltamaro line of Amari liqueurs.
“We’re eager to help our neighbors in need by doing what we do best,” said Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO Max Lents. “It’s a small contribution, but it’s an opportunity to give what we can, and every bit helps.”
The menu will be open at 7 p.m. For more information, check out their Facebook event page.
