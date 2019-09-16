BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a robbery of a marijuana dealer that led to the dealer’s death.

James Dorsey, aka “Boosey, “Boosey Boo” and “Bad Ass”, 24, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty Monday to commercial robbery, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Markel Benson.

According to his plea agreement, on October 12, 2015, Dorsey, Ameer Baker, Keyon Hawkins and a juvenile planned a robbery of Benson, who sold marijuana outside a restaurant on W. North Avenue in Baltimore.

The group drove around near the restaurant, drove away, retrieved a gun, and then Hawkins, Deonta Douglas and the juvenile returned to the restaurant on foot.

At around 6:40 p.m., Hawkins, Douglas and the juvenile approached the restaurant and asked a friend of Benson’s if anyone had any “weed.”

Benson’s friend said that Benson, who was inside the restaurant, did have weed.

Hawkins then went inside and robbed Benson of his drugs, cash and phones. The men then ran away.

According to the plea agreement, Benson was angry and wanted to get his property back, so he and a friend went to get a gun, then walked to where they thought the robbers might be.

Benson and his friend were captured on a CCTV street camera walking together and the video shows Benson to be carrying a gun, at around 6:55 p.m.

Meanwhile, Douglas, Hawkins, Baker, Dorsey and the juvenile were back on Ridgehill Avenue, and Hawkins returned Baker’s gun to him and gave him Benson’s stolen phone.

Hawkins began to roll a joint using Benson’s stolen marijuana when Douglas told the others Benson and his friend were coming up the street.

Douglas yelled, “Line ’em up,”- a street phrase meaning to shoot someone- and Dorsey and Baker ran up an alley and Dorsey fired three shots.

One of the shots hit Benson- killing him.

Baker’s gun jammed and CCTV camera captured all of them scattering away on foot, running from the shots.

Immediately after the shooting, Baker- at Dorsey’s direction- contacted a co-conspirator to take them away from the scene. Baker used Benson’s stolen phone to call Hawkins and a family member.

Dorsey and the government agreed that, if the Court accepts his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 16, 2019 at 3 p.m.