TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two of the three teens convicted of burglary in connection with the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio were scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
The teens — Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius, who were 16 and 17 at the time — were scheduled to be sentenced around 9:30 a.m. in Baltimore County court.
Matthews was sentenced to life all but 30 years suspended in Caprio’s death. He pleads for leniency and cried in court Monday.
Genius is still awaiting his sentencing.
A third convicted teen, Darrell Ward, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30.
The three teens pleaded guilty to murder after they burglarized a home on May 21, 2018.
While they were inside the home, Dawnta Harris fatally struck Officer Caprio with a stolen Jeep. Harris was sentenced to life in prison.
Genius, Matthews and Ward face up to 30 years in prison each.
