BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Marylanders reported they felt an earthquake that’s epicenter was just across the border in York County, Pennslyvania Saturday night.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.8 magnitude earthquake happened around 9:11 p.m. four kilometers southeast of East Berlin, Pa.
East Berlin is about 16 miles north of the Maryland border.
Karen Bollinger posted in Ocean City Cool on Facebook she felt the earthquake in Salisbury.
“Anybody else just feel a small earthquake? I’m in Salisbury and the hotel floor just shook for 2 seconds or so — apparently very close to my hometown in PA just had a 2.9!” Bollinger said.
” I’m in Hanover PA….felt it and heard what we thought was thunder or an explosion,” another Facebook user, Tracy M. reported.
I don't know much about earthquakes, but this one seems big for, PA, no? https://t.co/L7x4WDvwee
— Chris Nealen (@ChrisNealen) September 15, 2019
WHP. the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pa. said there were no reports of injuries or power outages caused by the earthquake.
