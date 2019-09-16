Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — General Mills Monday announced a voluntary national recall of some bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to concerns that E. coli may be present.
The affected five-pound bags have a better if used by date of September 6, 2020 and a package UPC of 016000 196100. No other dates are affected, the company said.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Consumers with the bags in their pantries should throw them away and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit generalmills.com/flour.
