CHILLUM, MD. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County over the weekend.
40-year-old Guy Young, of Cypress Creek Drive is charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Samuel Wright, of no fixed address.
Credit: Prince George’s County Police
Police said they were called to the 5600 block of Sargent Road for a report of a shooting, and when they arrived they found Wright in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Young and Wright knew each other, police said, and were involved in a dispute before the shooting.
Young is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in custody in Washington, D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 301-772-4925.
