BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens receiver Marquise Brown is reportedly the unnamed player in a lawsuit that accuses Patriots receiver Antonio Brown of alleged rape.
In a lawsuit filed last week, Britney Taylor accused Antonio Brown of rape in May 2018.
When asked about the report Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said, “it’s not going to be a distraction” for the team, adding he hadn’t read it but did see the headline.
“Believe me, it’s the last thing on my mind right now,” he told reporters.
Harbaugh said he had not talked to Marquise Brown about the situation but would get involved if he needed to.
