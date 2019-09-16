BALTIMORE (WJZ) —
Ravens receiver Marquise Brown is reportedly the unnamed player in a lawsuit that alleges Patriots receiver Antonio Brown of rape.
Mike Florio, of NBC’s Pro Football Talk, reported Marquise Brown was present on the evening of an alleged rape between Antonio and his accuser. Marquise and Antonio Brown are cousins.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens leaves the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Marquise Brown doesn’t face any accusations in the incident. However, Florio said Marquise will be interviewed by the NFL to determine if he has any information in the case.
In a lawsuit filed last week, Britney Taylor accused Antonio Brown of rape in May 2018.
You must log in to post a comment.