BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died from her injuries after she was rescued from a burning home in Baltimore city Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Seminole Avenue around 7:30 a.m. where a blaze broke out on the first floor.
An adult woman was found inside the home.
BCFD on scene of a fatal fire in the 1200blk of Seminole Ave. Fire was showing from the 1st floor & FFs located the body of an adult woman. She was transported in cardiac arrest & pronounced deceased a short time after arriving to the hospital @mayorbcyoung @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/kvZMq7xfwo
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 16, 2019
She was transported to an area hospital in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital
Fire officials are now trying to determine how the fatal fire started.
“At this time, we have no inclination that it may be some suspicious activity,” said Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. “The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause of the fire is under investigation,”
