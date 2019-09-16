Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal Fire, Local TV, Seminole Avenue, Talkers, woman killed in fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died from her injuries after she was rescued from a burning home in Baltimore city Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Seminole Avenue around 7:30 a.m. where a blaze broke out on the first floor.

An adult woman was found inside the home.

She was transported to an area hospital in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital

Fire officials are now trying to determine how the fatal fire started.

“At this time, we have no inclination that it may be some suspicious activity,” said Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. “The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause of the fire is under investigation,”

 

Comments